June brought a significant milestone to Pennsylvania's real estate scene, as the median sales price reached a record high of $229,004. This is a 4% increase from May's previous high of $219,811.

A recent report, prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, highlights a 5.5% surge in median prices compared to the previous year.

While the overall trend points to rising prices across much of Pennsylvania, the market's complexity and regional variations throughout the state. While many markets are experiencing price hikes, some areas are witnessing more stable or even moderately declining prices, according to the report.

June also saw a notable increase in sales, with a 12% jump compared to May, reaching a total of 12,383 transactions. Sales for the year are down by 19.5% when compared to the same period last year. Additionally, listings experienced a slight decrease in June compared to May, and they are down by 27.5% compared to 2022.

This can be attributed to various factors, including a decade of underbuilding homes, a surge of millennials seeking homeownership, and existing homeowners opting to stay put due to low mortgage rates.

