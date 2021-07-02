Harrisburg, Pa. -- Fire and emergency medical service companies across the Commonwealth, including many in northcentral Pa., will soon receive their grant allocations from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, distributed annually by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

The money can be used for construction, repairs, or renovations of facilities; to purchase new equipment; for training, recruitment, and retention; and covering lost income from COVID-19 interfering with fundraisers.

Grant recipients include:

Athens Township Fire Co.

Diahoga Hose Co. #6

Engine Co. #1, Sayre

Greater Valley EMS

H.O.P.S. EMS

Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Co.

Howard Elmer Hose Co. #4

J.E. Wheelock Hose Co. #5

LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department

Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Co.

Monroe Hose Co.

New Albany Volunteer Fire Co.

North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Co.

Protection Hose Co. #1

Smithfield Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

South Creek Ambulance Association

South Creek Volunteer Fire Co.

South Waverly Volunteer Fire Department #1

Towanda Fire Department

Tri Township Ambulance Association

Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association

Warren Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

Western Alliance EMS

Wilmot Fire Co.

Windham Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.

Wysox Volunteer Fire Co.

Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Co.

Citizens Hose Co. of Jersey Shore

Clinton Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. #1

DuBoistown Fire Department

DuBoistown Ambulance Service

Eldred Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.

Hepburn Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

Independent Hose Co. #1

Lairdsville Community Volunteer Fire Co.

Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Co. #1

Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co.

Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Co.

Muncy Township Volunteer Fire CPNY

Hope Fire Co. #2

Moshannon Valley EMS

Mountain Top Fire Co.

Reliance Volunteer Fire Co.

“We are blessed to have a number of highly skilled and dedicated individuals in our area who volunteer their time and efforts to protect our communities,” Senator Gene Yaw commented on this year's grants. “These grant disbursements will help alleviate some of the burden faced by these organizations on a day to day basis.”

State Representative Scott Conklin added: “Our fire and EMS companies have always been there to answer the call, and that includes during the pandemic, which certainly took a tough toll on the men and women who serve as our first line of defense. My hope is these funds will help these companies continue to help those in need and keep their doors open.”