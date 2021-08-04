Jordan Prushinski of Luzerne County was apparently bitten by a shark on Monday in Ocean City, Maryland.

According to The Philly Voice and WBRE/WYOU, the 12-year-old victim was in shallow water when she felt something hit against her shins. She rushed out of the water and found multiple cuts and bleeding on her left leg.

Prushinski reportedly received 42 stitches.

The apparent attack is being investigated by the Ocean City Bay Patrol. According to sharkattackdata.com, there has not been a fatal, unprovoked shark attack in Maryland in over 100 years.