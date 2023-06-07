Williamsport, Pa. — A hazy layer of smoke has descended over Pennsylvania and many parts of the U.S. as wildfires in Canada have been burning, largely unnoticed by most Americans, until now.

According to the National Weather Service, Pennsylvania is expecting “widespread smoke and haze through Wednesday” as fires rage in the Canadian wilderness of Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. Air should “gradually clear” sometime Thursday with “a front expected to move through.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises the general population sensitive groups—people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, older adults, children, and those expecting—should take steps to reduce air exposure. Anybody experiencing symptoms should go indoors.

If you must go outside, a N95 mask is recommended.

“Strenuous outdoor activities” should be avoided. The EPA is advising that outdoor activities—if they cannot be short—be rescheduled if possible. Moving activities indoors is suggested as an alternative.

Advisories as far away as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan were issued Monday. New York City Public Schools said late Tuesday all outdoor activities will be cancelled because of air quality, according to NBC.

Known side-effects from global warming, wildfires have increased in recent years. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said Tuesday over 400 fires are burning throughout Canada. Over 6 million acres have burned since the year started.

Pennsylvania has 17 million acres of public and private wildlands, according to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR).

DCNR says wildfires in Pennsylvania are likely to occur March-May and October-November. In Pennsylvania, 99 percent of all wildfires are caused by people. A major cause is debris burning.

“While media outlets often give more coverage to devastating western wildfires, most wildfires occur east of the Mississippi River,” according to DCNR.

Wildfire ignitions are more likely to start at a “wildland-urban interface,” DCNR says, which is where people begin to interact more with nature. Debris burning, equipment use, power lines, and campfires are fire risks created by people.

