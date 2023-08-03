A warning has been issued to anglers and the general public after a recent sighting of the invasive Northern Snakeheads in Conowingo Reservoir.

The Northern Snakehead is a “voracious predator” that may cause declines in other fish species, according to The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

“Anglers are encouraged to report and dispose of any invasive Northern Snakeheads caught,” read a Facebook post from PFBC. “Multiple Northern Snakeheads have been captured in Conowingo Reservoir by anglers and natural resource agency biologists this summer, including the first evidence of Northern Snakehead reproduction in the reservoir,” the post added.

PFBC is reminding anglers to harvest or properly dispose of any Northern Snakeheads caught and report captures from Pennsylvania waters to the PFBC. Possessing, transporting or importing live snakeheads in Pennsylvania and Maryland is illegal.

Harvest is strongly encouraged, and anglers in possession of a Northern Snakehead are to immediately kill the fish onsite.

Because Northern Snakeheads are air breathing fish that can survive outside of water for extended periods of time, it is recommended to kill them by removal of the head, removal of the gill arches, or removal of the internal organs.

"This is a critical time to protect the Susquehanna River from further expansion of invasive Northern Snakeheads by removing them to reduce adverse impacts,” said Sean Hartzell, PFBC Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator in a released statement.

Anglers are encouraged to report captures from Pennsylvania waters to the PFBC at this link.

