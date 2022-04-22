Following a Wolf Administration decision, Pennsylvania will now participate in the DEP-directed Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an agreement that has faced considerable pushback over the past few years.

A bill intending to block PA's entry into the agreement passed the House in early April, but now sits in the Senate queue.

Governor Wolf expressed his intention to enter the program in a 2019 Executive Order; the goal is to reduce carbon emissions from the electricity sector, according to DEP.

Some of the proposed benefits of RGGI for Pennsylvania include:

Reducing up to 225 million tons of carbon pollution from Pennsylvania power plants by 2030

Preventing up to 30,000 hospital visits for respiratory illnesses like asthma

An increase in Pennsylvania’s Gross State Product of nearly $2 billion, and a net increase of 30,000 jobs by 2030

Nearly 14,000 people commented on the regulation, including the hundreds that participated in the 10 virtual public hearings organized by DEP.

Throughout the regulatory process, DEP held over 15 public discussions on the regulation with a range of expert advisory committees. The final regulation was supported by both the Citizens Advisory Council and the Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee.

“The reaction from Pennsylvanians during the development of this regulation was clear – they want us to take action on climate. Communities and businesses are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and those impacts will only accelerate between now and 2050. Most Pennsylvanians realize we need to do something about that,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Reducing the carbon pollution that drives climate change is critical to preventing some of the worst impacts of climate change.”

“RGGI is also important for environmental justice communities,” said McDonnell. “The initiative creates a financial incentive to reduce carbon pollution to which environmental justice communities are often more vulnerable due to social and economic factors. Communities facing environmental justice issues are likely the first communities to feel the effects of climate change through heat waves and flooding, while also likely being communities with the fewest financial resources to adapt.”

Starting in 2009, RGGI is an initiative composed of 11 New England and Mid-Atlantic states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

States set a regional cap on electricity production at state power plants in order to reduce their power sector carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. That cap decreases year over year to reduce overall carbon emissions.

Qualifying power plants must acquire CO 2 allowances equal to the amount of CO 2 they emit. While each state has its own allowance budget, the only firm cap is the regional one.

Pennsylvania’s participation will increase the size of the program by approximately 40 percent, according to DEP.

Entities in each of the qualifying states can purchase and trade allowances- allowing for the most efficient and cost-effective emissions reductions. Also, since RGGI is a market-based approach, the quarterly auction sets the price for the purchase of allowances to ensure transparency.

DEP will now determine the number of allowances for carbon pollution required for each power plant. Power plants must start accounting for their CO 2 emissions starting on July 1, 2022.

DEP’s CO 2 Budget Trading Program regulation, which will formally enter Pennsylvania into RGGI, will be published in the April 23, 2022 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

