Monroe, Pa. — Starting June 9, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) will be able to issue fines of up to $1,000 per day for all unlicensed recovery houses that receive public funding.

In a recent visit made to the first licensed recovery house in Pennsylvania —We Have a Choice Recovery House — the Special Assistant to the DDAP, Steve Ross, emphasized the importance of facilities getting proper licensing.

"Without recovery housing standards or protections, there are unknown numbers of substandard facilities exploiting this vulnerable population. These regulations are a significant step in ensuring safe, supportive housing for Pennsylvanians in recovery from substance use disorder," said Ross.

Kenneth Ramirez, Executive Co-Director of We Have a Choice Recovery House, echoed these thoughts.

“It is of utmost importance to break the stigma of what recovery houses are perceived to be by licensing and regulating them so that the public can be assured that anyone with a substance use disorder has a safe place to live and receive vital life-saving services,” said Ramirez.

Under the recovery house law, recovery houses must obtain a license from DDAP if the following apply:

They are receiving federal or state funding,

They are receiving referrals from publicly funded facilities, and/or

They are receiving referrals for individuals whose substance use disorder (SUD) treatment is funded with federal or state funding.

Unlicensed facilities can find more information on how to become licensed here, while those looking for a licensed treatment facility can find one near them here.

