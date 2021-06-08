Harrisburg, Pa. - Beginning in late May, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has been dispatching crews to spray an insecticide that kills spotted lanternflies on contact.

The pesticide is sprayed along railways, interstates, and other rights-of-way where the insects may have hitched a ride on a vehicle and where one if their preferred hosts, the Tree of Heaven, often grows.

The insecticide used is bifenthrin, an insecticide most commonly used around the home against ants, termites, fleas, and other pests. It has been thoroughly researched and is generally considered safe. The product is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is applied by trained, licensed personnel and contractors.

Pennsylvanians on the hyper-sensitivity registry will be notified in advance if pesticides will be sprayed in their area.

“Spotted Lanternflies threaten our quality of life outdoors and destroy valuable products that feed our economy,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

“We are working diligently and strategically to control this pest in ways that are safe for the people, pollinators, plants and animals that share the environment it threatens," Redding continued.

Spraying is most effective as 75 to 100 percent of the eggs have hatched for the season. Spraying began in the southeast and southcentral part of the state where the eggs hatch earlier than more northerly sites.

The pesticides are being applied using backpack sprayers and truck-mounted equipment.

Spraying will be limited by factors including weather, location, and the safety of surrounding wildlife. Bifenthrin is highly toxic to aquatic animals, so it will not be applied near bodies of water. Applicators also avoid spraying near flowering plants to avoid accidentally killing pollinators.

Throughout the season, research teams and applicator crews will conduct regular environmental samplings to ensure that the pesticide is not leaching into nearby waterways, contaminating soil, or harming sensitive individuals.

Currently, 34 Pennsylvania counties are under spotted lanternfly quarantine. More recently quarantined counties tend to have small, isolated populations instead of full-on infestations.

The Department of Agriculture is working to treat these new sites quickly and aggressively.