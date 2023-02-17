Beaver Falls, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting its own water testing in the wake of the East Palestine train disaster, the department announced Thursday.

The surface water intake on the Beaver River will be monitored especially closely, as public water suppliers have expressed concerns about chemical contamination.

“Keeping Pennsylvanians safe is our top priority,” said Rich Negrin, Acting Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. “Leading our own independent testing now will give us a necessary baseline so that we can track any changes to Pennsylvanians’ water in the months ahead. We will continue to do our part to test the water to determine the impacts of this train derailment, and keep Pennsylvanians informed and safe.”

The DEP will take independent samples from Norfolk Southern sampling sites and around a 2-mile radius of the derailment site. Sampling will take place monthly for the foreseeable future in order to watch for long-term changes.

The Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields has conducted a basic evaluation of the groundwater flow and geology around the train derailment site and has expressed doubts that there will be contamination of water wells in Pennsylvania, but residents of Southwest Pennsylvania are welcome to call their regional office for well testing if desired.

Investigations are taking place at the water intake for a Beaver Falls Municipal Authority water treatment plant 11 miles away from the derailment site; Pa. American Ellwood City located 10.5 miles from the site; and a small public water supply along the Little Beaver River.

So far, the DEP has not reported any concerning air or water quality readings outside of a 2-mile radius of the derailment site. The DEP is coordinating with Ohio EPA, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), Federal EPA, and Norfolk Southern’s contractor, CTEH, to review sample information for surface water.

