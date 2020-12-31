Harrisburg, Pa. – Yesterday, the Department of Health (DOH) launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. The dashboard provides the number of vaccinations administered by county and demographic information about the people being vaccinated.

“The dashboard and the vaccinations it tracks are two more tools in our toolbox as we stand united against COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “But the fight against this dangerous disease is not over yet. We must stay the course and continue to do everything in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and our communities safer.”

The data on the dashboard comes from vaccine providers that are reporting information relating to the individuals to whom they administer the COVID-19 vaccine. That information is reported into the Pennsylvania Statewide Immunization Information System (PA-SIIS).

Currently, 142 hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and pharmacies have received COVID-19 vaccine, with 56 facilities expected to receive doses this week. To date, more than 90,000 Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated. Some of these facilities have previously received vaccine, and some are receiving vaccine for the first time.

“The Federal Pharmacy Partnership (FPP) also launched this week with 126 Long-Term Care Facilities across the commonwealth scheduled to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to information provided by Operation Warp Speed.

Dr. Rachel Levine announced today that she has signed an order to ensure vaccine is available to health care providers not affiliated with a health system, federally qualified health center or pharmacy.

“Effective Jan. 6, the order I signed today requires vaccine providers, such as hospitals, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies to designate at least 10 percent of their vaccine shipments for non-affiliated health care providers to ensure there is supply available,” Dr. Levine said. “It also requires vaccine providers to set up a point of contact for these non-affiliated providers to register for vaccination appointments.,

“Many vaccine providers have already voluntarily begun vaccinating these providers and for that we are grateful. Today’s order formalizes this process and eliminates any confusion between vaccine providers and those health care personnel in Phase 1A.”

Both Dr. Levine and Gov. Wolf focused on the future, emphasizing that we must remain united against COVID.

“We can all have hope that next year will have a brighter ending than this year,” Gov. Wolf said. “And that hope should energize us to keep our guard up and continue the fight against COVID-19 in the months ahead. By working together, we can keep one another safe while we wait for the vaccine.”