Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the official election results of the Nov. 3 presidential election have been certified, declaring Joe Biden the official winner.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," said Gov. Wolf in a tweet this morning.

The announcement comes just a few days after a federal judge in Williamsport dismissed the lawsuit filed by President Trump's campaign which alleged voting inconsistencies and fraud in multiple Pennsylvania counties.

The Trump campaign filed similar lawsuits in multiple states across the country. No evidence of substantial voter fraud has been found.

Governor Wolf also commended election officials and poll workers for their hard work and endurance during the election process.

As a swing state will 20 electoral college votes, Pennsylvania was predicted to play a deciding factor in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden's victory in the state solidifies him as the next President of the United States.