Conservation District Week is an informal celebration the week of May 3 through May 9, and is meant to highlight the accomplishments of the state's conservation districts, which address conservation problems on local levels.

Every Pennsylvania county except for Philadelphia has their own conservation district office, directed and staffed by local volunteers. Usually local legislators stop by the offices on this week to discuss accomplishments and difficulties in conservation efforts, but this year, as with most things, these meetings were held through conference calls and video chats.

Senator Gene Yaw (R - Lycoming) and Representative Martin Causer (R - Cameron) have both introduced legislation (Senate Resolution 320 and House Resolution 802, respectively) to formally recognize Conservation District Week, but neither resolution was acted on by the legislative body at large. Still, Governor Tom Wolf and members of the House and Senate have supported conservation districts through the state budget.

“Conservation District Week is an opportunity to showcase conservation district projects,” said Brenda J. Shambaugh, Executive Director of the PA Association of Conservation Districts. “District staff work every day to improve the lives of our Commonwealth’s citizens.”

Tension building between the conservation districts and the House and Senate is souring this year's celebration, however.

On April 21, House members introduced House Bill 1822, a modification of Pennsylvania's Fiscal Code that would temporarily freeze funding for conservation districts and several other special projects until the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

The bill has been approved by the House and is awaiting further consideration by the Senate.