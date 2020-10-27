Harrisburg, Pa. – Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s PA CARE Package initiative, launched in March to bring additional financial resources to consumers impacted by COVID-19, has enabled millions of dollars in loan payments to be deferred and fees waived or refunded.

“COVID shuttered businesses across the Commonwealth and many Pennsylvanians saw their hours and wages reduced,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

“People deserve to be able to focus on the health and safety of their families, instead of worrying over missed payments or rapidly accumulating late fees. That’s why we went to work on the PA CARE Package to partner with banks like PNC and credit unions like Clearview Federal to get Pennsylvanians the resources they needed.”

Under the PA CARE Package:

PNC Bank waived or refunded $6 million in fees for approximately 79,000 Pennsylvanians and granted deferrals or forbearances on 49,000 loan accounts

First National Bank waived $4.7 million in service charges

Dollar Bank deferred payments on $160 million in commercial/small business loans and provided relief for 1,583 Pennsylvanians

WSFS deferred payments on $120 million in mortgages

Clearview deferred interest on 1,845 loans, saving $2.37 million

Visions accommodated nearly 18,000 skipped loan payments

Fulton Bank assisted 4,300 customers with mortgage forbearance, loan deferment, and fee relief

“PNC commends the Commonwealth for establishing the PA CARE Package relief initiative to further assist Pennsylvania consumers,” said PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO William S. Demchak.

“PNC’s commitment to working with customers who face financial hardship due to impacts of COVID-19 made our participation in this program an easy decision, and we are proud of the financial support we have provided to date to our Pennsylvania customers. We continue to offer a variety of solutions that make the most sense for meeting their needs and for assisting the communities we serve.”

PNC Bank was the first to join PA CARE Package, and 15 other financial institutions followed: First Commonwealth Bank, Dollar Bank, Citizens Bank, OceanFirst Bank, Fulton Bank, WSFS Bank, Clearview Federal Credit Union, InFirst Bank, MC Bank, Visions Federal Credit Union, First National Bank, Community Regional Credit Union, Flagship Credit Acceptance, and AgChoice Farm Credit.

Under PA CARE Package, participating financial organizations offered:

90-day grace periods for loans such as auto loans

90-day window for relief from fees and charges such as late and overdraft fees

Foreclosure, eviction, and motor vehicle repossession moratorium for 60 days

No adverse credit reporting for accessing consumer loan relief

“I want to thank all the financial institutions who worked with us under the PA CARE Package,” AG Shapiro said. “Millions of people needed this assistance to stay afloat and we will keep working to protect consumer finances until Pennsylvanians are back on their feet.”