Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has issued a public warning about fake advertisements for rental properties that look extremely realistic. The ads, AG Henry says, are often edited versions of legitimate advertisements.

The edited advertisements either list the scammer's email address, or in even more convincing cases, list the address of a realtor whose email account has been hacked. Additionally, sometimes the culprits will place ads for properties that are not even on the market.

Scammers have been using these advertisements to collect personal information, security deposits, and rent payments. Information and payments are collected during an "application process."

“We are approaching summertime and that means college students heading to school in the fall will need to make living arrangements, so beware of these fraudulent listings that appear to be the real thing,” Attorney General Henry said. “If a landlord refuses to meet in person and show the property, that is usually a strong indicator of a scam.”

AG Henry recommends protecting yourself with the following steps:

Be very wary if you are not allowed to physically visit the property.

Confirm the identity of the realtor you are dealing with.

Don't wire payments for applications, security deposits, or first month’s rent.

Never purchase gift cards for payments.

Don't provide your Social Security number without verifying with whom you are dealing.

Pennsylvanians with questions or who feel that they have been victimized by this scam may submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the AG's scam report website, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.

