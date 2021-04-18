Muncy, Pa. – A third case alleging child sexual abuse was filed on Friday against Jonathan Kula, 25, of Pennsdale. Kula's bail is unsecured in all three felony cases against him, which means he's free without needing to post any money.

Lycoming County Detective Calvin Irvin claims Kula twice solicited a sexual depiction of a child and twice attempted to induce child pornography on May 1, 2019. Kula's also accused of furnishing alcohol to minors on that date. Kula's bail was set at $50,000 unsecured at an April 16 preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

The newest set of criminal charges against Kula is as follows:

Two felony counts of criminal solicitation - photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly or permitting child

Two felony counts of criminal attempt - child pornography

Two felony counts of contact/communication with minor - sexual abuse

Two felony counts of criminal use of communication facility

Four misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors

Four misdemeanor counts of sell/furnish liquor etc minor

The second-most recent criminal case filed against Kula arose after he allegedly sent indecent communications to a minor known to Alyssa M. Fuller, 28, of Muncy. According to a criminal complaint by the Muncy Borough Police Department, Fuller arranged a confrontation with Kula that went haywire.

Kula subsequently was charged with multiple felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, with an incident date of Dec. 22, 2020. Kemp set Kula's bail in that case at $25,000 unsecured on March 19.

The third active case against Kula was filed on Sept. 3, 2019, charging him with felony unlawful contact with a minor - obscene and other sexual materials and performances, with an incident date of May 11, 2018. Kula's bail was set at $25,000 unsecured on Aug. 2, 2019.

On April 12, President Judge Nancy L. Butts denied the Commonwealth's motion to revoke Kula's $25,000 unsecured bail in his 2019 case. Butts pointed to the fact that Kula self-surrendered and is well-supervised by his parents. Butts stated she was unaware of the deputy sheriff's relationship to Kula and it was not an influence in her decision to deny the motion to revoke bail.

Fuller has been an outspoken critic of the fact that Kula was not charged sooner and remains free on unsecured bail. She staged a "Kids Lives Matter" protest outside of Judge Kemp's office on April 9.

"We're dealing with an offender that has done this before and I feel like he may have connections with the court systems on maybe delaying a few things," Fuller alleged a week before Kula's newest set of charges were filed.

"I mean I don't understand how a drug dealer goes to jail longer than somebody who's a sex offender and that's a real question for me and I would love to have an answer," Fuller said.

