Muncy, Pa. – Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured today for a Pennsdale man accused by county detectives of sending a pornographic video of himself to a 13-year-old girl.

In charges filed March 17, Lycoming County Detective Calvin R. Irvin alleges that Jonathan Michael Kula, 24, had unlawful contact with a minor in Lycoming County on Dec. 22.

Irvin claims that Kula talked to the female juvenile using Snapchat video chats and messaging over a two-to-three day period.

"When questioned Kula admitted knowing that [the juvenile] was only 13 years old," Irvin wrote.

The investigation began as a call from the Lycoming County Communication Center to the Muncy Borough Police Department that Alyssa M. Fuller, 28, reported an attempted child abduction at the Turkey Hill, Green Alley, Muncy.

Fuller would later be charged by Muncy Police with false reporting and obstruction in connection to the incident.

Fuller gave the suspect vehicle's license plate information, which came back to Joshua Kula of Trout Run, according to the criminal complaint.

Irvin and Muncy Borough Police Detective Rayond O. Kontz III made contact with Kula at his house. Irvin alleges that Kula admitted to being at the Turkey Hill in Muncy "meeting a friend" who he described as a 13-year-old girl that he'd chatted with on Snapchat.

According to the complaint, Kula said the girl asked him to meet her and gave him a place and time. Kula arrived and was speaking to her through his rolled-down window when her 14-year-old boyfriend suddenly appeared and began punching him in the face, police allege.

Fuller is accused by police of orchestrating the encounter involving the minors to "confront" Kula and yelling "I have a gun" at him as he attempted to flee the cene.

Meanwhile, the male minor "sustained several broken bones in his hand during this incident and doctors are considering how to repair the damage that he had received," Kontz wrote in Fuller's criminal charges.

Kula was charged with two felony counts of unlawful contact with minor, and one felony count each of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors. Kula also was charged with indecent exposure and simple assault.

Fuller was charged with six second-degree misdemeanors that ranged from two counts of simple assault, one count of a false report, and one count of obstruction, hinder prosecution, and conspiracy. She was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of criminal mischief and a first-degree misdemeanor of corruption of minors.

