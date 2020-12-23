Montoursville, Pa. – As 2020 nears its end, PennDOT Engineering District 3-0 is wrapping up another busy construction season in northcentral Pennsylvania.

The nine-county district opened bids for 53 contracts totaling nearly $68.8 million in value. Of those contracts, 30 were for roadway work and 23 were for bridge work.

More than 138 miles of paving and 246 miles of seal coating (tar and chip) were completed in the district in 2020.

Work was performed on 72 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included the replacement or rehabilitation of 22 bridges, and preservation work on 50 bridges in good condition to extend the life of those bridges.

This work included 11 small bridge projects and 2 bridge preservation projects completed by department force crews. The district has been able to stretch limited resources by using in-house capabilities such as paving and bridge crews to complete work.

Below is a list, by county, of the major projects that were under construction in the district in 2020. Some of the largest are multi-year projects that started prior to 2020.

Bradford County

(6-123) Restoration of the bridge that carries Route 6 over Mill Creek east of the County Home in West Burlington Township. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $700,000.

(6-132) Restoration of 1.4 miles of Route 6 from Main Street to Sugar Creek and 0.1 miles of Route 4008 (Porter Road) in Troy Borough and Troy Township. Curb ramp upgrades were included in the project. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $2 million.

(2018-013) Replacement of the bridge that carries Route 2018 (Boat Club Road) over a tributary to the Susquehanna River in Asylum Township. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in November of 2020, $852,000.

(4017-028) Repair of an embankment failure on Route 4017 (Leona Road) north of Route 6 in Troy Township. Work began in January of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $2 million.

Columbia County

(11-137) Resurfacing of 7 miles of Route 11 from Shaffer Street to Commerce Drive in Scott Township to Gulf Course Road in South Centre Township. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $4.3 million.

(80-143) Resurfacing of 3.2 miles of Interstate 80 westbound from Hetlerville Road to the Roadside Rest Area in Mifflin Township. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $1.8 million.

(339-06M) Widening and resurfacing of 3.2 miles of Route 339 from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. This project included new paved shoulders. Work began in the spring of 2018 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $6.9 million.

(T-667) Replacement of the bridge that carries Township Road 667 (Karns Road) over Raven Creek in Benton Township. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $600,000.

Lycoming County

(180-118) Resurfacing and bridge preservation on 5.5 miles of Interstate 180 from Route 15 in Williamsport to the Interstate 180 westbound on-ramp in Montoursville. Work began in the summer of 2019 and was completed in the late summer of 2020, $3.3 million.

(220-120) Reconstruction of the Route 220 and Route 405 intersection, including installation of traffic signals, relocation of utilities and realignment of Race Street in Hughesville Borough and Wolf Township. Work began in the spring of 2019 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $3.0 million.

(2014-83B) Full depth reconstruction of Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) from the Route 15 ramps to Arch Street and from Oliver Avenue to Hillside Avenue in the Newberry section of Williamsport. The project included new utilities, drainage, sidewalks and roadway. Work began in the spring of 2019 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $5.9 million.

(2014-094) Resurfacing of 4.6 miles of Route 2014 (East Third Street) from Warrensville Road to River Avenue in Loyalsock Township. Work began in the summer of 2019 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $3.1 million.

(2017-025) Repair of an embankment failure on Route 2017 north of Route 4029 in Franklin and Jordan Townships. Work began in November of 2019 and was completed in the early June of 2020, $975,000.

Montour County

(80-179) Restoration of 10.9 miles of Interstate 80 from Route 3013 (Mexico Road) to Route 54, in Liberty and Valley Townships. The project included concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding. Work began in the summer of 2019 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $4.9 million.

(80-187) Emergency repair of the bridge carrying Interstate 80 over Route 54 in Valley Township. The first two beams were heavily damaged by an over-height vehicle. Work began in October of 2020 and was completed on November 10, 2020; $550,000.

Northumberland County

(54-092) Removal of a mine shaft between Locust Summit and Locust Dale. The project included milling and resurfacing the intersection of Route 54 and Route 901 in Locust Summit, Mount Carmel Township. Work began in the early summer of 2020 and was completed in July of 2020, $1 million.

(147-110/11-113) Full depth reconstruction of 2.8 miles of Route 147 (Duke Street) from Eighth Street to Route 11 (Water Street); Route 11 (Water Street) from King Street to the Susquehanna River bridge; Route 11 (Front Street) from Old Danville Highway to King Street; all in Northumberland Borough. Work began in 2017 and was completed in August of 2020, $18.8 million.

(4004-015/4008-021) Resurfacing of 1 mile north of Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and 0.2 miles of Routes 4008/4004 (Shikellamy Avenue) in the City of Sunbury. Work began in the summer of 2019 and was completed in the summer of 2020, $1.5 million.

Snyder County

(35-031) Microsurfacing 4.03 miles of Route 35 from the intersection with Route 104 to Freeburg Borough, 2.54 miles of Route 104 from south of Troup Valley Road to Heister Valley Road in Perry Township and Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Shamokin Dam. Work was completed in the summer of 2020, $640,000.

(522-086) Milling and paving of the intersection of Routes 522 and 104 in the borough of Middleburg. Work began in the summer of 2020 and was completed in September of 2020, $300,000.

Sullivan County

(154-065) Replacement of the bridge that carries Route 154 over Hoagland Branch in the Village of Shunk in Fox Township. Work began in 2019 and was completed in the summer of 2020, $1.8 million.

Tioga County

(49-066) Restoration of 0.8 miles of Route 49 from Water Tower Road, just west of Route 15, to Route 287 (Main Street) in Lawrence Township and Lawrenceville Borough. Work began in the spring of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $2.5 million.

(6-112) Replacement of the bridge that carries Route 6 over a tributary to Charleston Creek in Delmar Township. Work began in the early summer of 2020 and was completed in the late summer of 2020, $702,000.

(287-150) Mill and overlay of 3.3 miles of Route 287 from Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) to Route 15 in Tioga Borough and Tioga Township. The project includes construction of curb ramps and was coordinated with water line work. Work began in the spring of 2019 and was completed in the summer of 2020, $1.3 million.

Union County

(80-152) Microsurfacing on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound lanes from the Mile Run exit to the Clinton County line. Work began in the summer of 2020 and was completed in the fall of 2020, $1 million.

Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties

(15-88A) Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT), first contract, River Bridge connecting Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, with Route 15 in Union Township, Union County. Completion will be in 2020, contract cost is $156 million.

(15-88B) CSVT, second contract, earthwork and structures for the new alignment of Route 147 from the river bridge to the existing four-lane section of Route 147 in Point and West Chillisquaque Townships, Northumberland County. Completed in 2019; $61 million.

(15-88J) CSVT, third contract, earthwork and structures for the Route 15 interchange just south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County. Completed in 2019; $37 million.

(15-88C) CSVT, fourth contract, paving of the entire Northern Section of CSVT, south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County to south of Montandon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Completion in 2022, contract cost is $52 million. Upon completion, the Northern Section will be opened to traffic while the Southern Section is still in development.

Final design is ongoing for CSVT’s Southern Section, which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove within Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County. In January 2019, the project team received environmental clearance for modifying roughly 2 miles of the project alignment to avoid the fly ash waste basins near Shamokin Dam. With environmental clearance issued, the following major activities must be completed prior to the start of construction: right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations, permitting, and preparation of final plans and bid documents.

It is currently anticipated that construction of the Southern Section will begin in 2022 and will be completed by 2027.

Total preconstruction and construction cost based on year-of-expenditure for CSVT overall is $865 million.