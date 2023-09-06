Williamsport, Pa. — Upset at PennDOT workers near his home, a man allegedly threatened them while holding a rifle, police said.

A family member disarmed Dwight Wayne Mosteller Sr., 66, of Williamsport moments after he took a firing position on the morning of Aug. 26 near the 170 block of Sholder Road, Office Michael Engel said. A witness claimed Mosteller was upset over workers dumping stone near the property, Engel added.

Mosteller allegedly approached the workers earlier in the morning while driving a side-by-side ATV. He swore at them and demanded they "f***ing stop" working, according to the witness. Mosteller drove up and down the road watching the workers throughout the morning, the witness added.

Another worker who was operating a roller machine said a young girl came out of the house and walked in front of his machine. That's when Mosteller came out of his house with a rifle and raised the gun to chest level as if he was about to shoot, the worker told police.

The worker closest to Mosteller said he feared for his safety and moved to a safer position "in case bullets started flying."

A family member took the rifle from Mosteller and raised it into the air, Engel continued. They took the rifle back into the home.

Mosteller was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

