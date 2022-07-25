The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Interstate 180 (both directions) and Routes 15 and 220 (both directions) throughout Lycoming County for a bridge cleaning project.

On Tuesday through Friday, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., PennDOT maintenance crews will be performing bridge maintenance on bridges between the Clinton County (Route 220) and Northumberland County (Route 180) lines and between the Union County and Tioga County lines (Route 15). This is a moving operation and motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Meanwhile, work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt Townships:

Week of July 25

This week, the contractor is scheduled to continue construction on the Youngs Road West Jug Handle, the construction of Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run bridges. Preparations will continue for the construction of the East Linden Service road and the Grandview Jug Handle, which is scheduled to begin the week of August 1.

The Loon Jug Handle has been opened to traffic, while the Young’s Road West Jug Handle will remain closed.

Existing Detours

This week, the following detours will continue.

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshuckeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quensuckeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

The Front Street turning lane will be closed early next week for the construction of concrete islands at the western entrance to Front Street. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the median U-turn near the former Woodward Township school to access Front St. via northbound 220.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Union County

Motorists are advised that a bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Route 1011 (Old Route 15) soon in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, August 1, Old Route 15 will be closed between Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) and Park Road, while the contractor, Rylind Construction Company, begins the bridge reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek. A detour using Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Northumberland and Union counties will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.

Rylind Construction Company, is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million bridge reconstruction project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing deck and beams, substructure repairs, new beams and new deck. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2022.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

New Traffic Pattern

Today, southbound traffic will be switched to the northbound lane of Route 199 (Keystone Avenue), while the contractor begins construction in the southbound lane between Stevenson Street and Woodworth Street.

The contractor, Kriger Construction will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project at two locations. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The contractor, Aqua, will be installing new water lines in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits. There should be no impacts to traffic.

The following closure will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street.

Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street.

Detour information for:

For closure between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung St. to Elmer Avenue. and Stevenson Street.

For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Clinton County

On Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024), crews will begin milling for upcoming paving operations. Paving is expected to start August 1. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

On Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120) crews will begin milling for upcoming paving operations. Paving is expected to start August 1. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road.

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge.

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road.

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue.

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County will continue next week.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue with drainage work, excavation for rock placement along Route 339, excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339 and will continue working on the structures over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in traffic and drive with caution.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

