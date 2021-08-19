5:00 PM Update from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.

Tioga

Route 4007 (North Road) is closed at the bridge located northwest of Knoxville, Brookfield Township. The bridge carries North Road over North Brook Creek.

Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) between Route 249 and the New York State line at TR 103 in Brookfield Township.

Route 660 from the beginning of the road to the intersection with Route 3004 (Snyder Point Road) in Shippen Township

Lycoming / Sullivan

(Now Open) Route 220 between Deer Lake Road in Wolf Township, Lycoming County and Route 42 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County.

Northumberland / Montour

(Now Open) Route 11 between Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township, Northumberland County and Route 54 in Danville Borough, Montour County.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.