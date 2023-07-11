Clearfield, Pa. — PennDOT unveiled a new memorial Monday morning in remembrance of workers who have been killed on the job.

PennDOT was joined by representatives from the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Pennsylvania State Police this morning at an unveiling ceremony for a memorial honoring the PennDOT District 2 employees who lost their lives in the line of duty since 1970.

PennDOT will permanently display it at their District 2 Office at 70 PennDOT Drive in Clearfield.

“PennDOT’s priority is always the safety of its workforce and the traveling public,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Despite all the precautions we take to keep everyone safe, tragedy can still strike if we forget even for a moment that safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Since 1970, five PennDOT District 2 employees have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their names and the dates of their passing:

Walter Lane, August 28, 1970

John Coble, June 19, 1972

Gerald Confer, September 19, 1984

Jack Griffin, October 1, 2010

Timothy Fitch, June 14, 2021

The traveling PennDOT Worker’s Memorial was on display during the proceedings. It honors all 90 PennDOT employees killed in the line of duty across the commonwealth since 1970 when the department was established. Bradford County maintenance crews created it in 1996 following the death of their co-worker Leah Rumsey, who was struck and killed by a civilian vehicle while she was flagging in a work zone. The traveling memorial will remain in Clearfield throughout the week.

Walter Francis with AFSCME commended PennDOT and all highway workers for putting their lives at risk daily to maintain our roadway infrastructure.

“We thank you for doing your part to help keep Pennsylvanians safe," Francis said. "We ask that drivers return the favor by slowing down, obeying the posted speed limit inside and out of work zones, avoiding distracted driving behaviors, and always buckling up.

Lieutenant Gregory Kunselman of PSP Troop C spoke about two distinct programs related to active work zones. Under Title 75, Section 3326, motorists caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days.

Additionally, fines for certain traffic violations — including speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices — are doubled for active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.

According to PennDOT data, in 2022 there were 1,293 work zone crashes that resulted in 14 fatalities. Additionally, PennDOT monitors work zone safety with internal reports that showed there were 171 reported intrusions in PennDOT work zones. Of those intrusions, 13 resulted in injuries to PennDOT employees. Another 57 resulted in damage to PennDOT equipment or vehicles, and 101 did not result in injury or damage but had the potential to do so.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.