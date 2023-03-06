Renovo, Pa. — PennDOT is advising motorists that there may be slight delays along Route 120 in East Keating Township starting today. Crews in the area will be trimming trees in preparation of a slope repair project.While the work is in progress, traffic flow will be guided by roadway flaggers.

Crews will get started today and work for 7 to 10 days. The actual repair work on the slope is expected to begin in early May.

During tree trimming work, traffic will be controlled by an alternating traffic pattern enforced by roadway flaggers. Channelizing devices and signage will also alert motorists to the lane restriction. Motorists should expect short travel delays.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Once the actual repair work begins, it will feature the construction of a retaining wall, repairs to the eastbound lane of Route 120, roadway overlay, drainage updates, and guide rail updates.

The work is expected to be completed in mid-August. The work is being performed by HRI, Inc. of State College, which was contracted for the $1.4 million project.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.