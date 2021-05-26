Harrisburg, Pa. -- Due to the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, PennDOT will reopen several additional Driver's License and Photo Centers on the week of Tuesday, June 1.

In May of 2020, PennDOT reopened select license and photo centers, extending days of operation while other centers remained shut down.

Since travel centers are reopening this June, PennDOT locations with extended days of operation will return to their normal schedules beginning on June 1.

The following northcentral Pa. license and photo center locations will reopen on the week of Tuesday, June 1.

Berwick Driver License Center, 10th and Mulberry Street, Berwick; hours of operation will be Thursday from 9:15 to 3:30 p.m. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Shamokin Driver License Center, 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin; hours of operation will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Wellsboro Driver License Center, 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro; hours of operation will be Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.