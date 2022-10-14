Harrisburg, Pa. — In late December or early January, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is expected to issue grant funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

The program, known as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Notice of Funding Opportunity, intends to build EV infrastructure across the state.

To help businesses and organizations prepare for grant applications, PennDOT has published information about grant eligibility requirements, eligible costs, ineligible costs, and other vital information.

Funding for the first federal fiscal year of the grants in Pennsylvania is $25.4 million. Grants will require the grantee to provide a minimum 20 percent match.

“The NEVI program will help Pennsylvania build out its EV charging infrastructure,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “As this is a new program for Pennsylvania and the nation at large, we want to give our partners and businesses as much opportunity as possible to prepare for application submission to support our efforts of transparency and equity.”

NEVI funds must first be used to build stations along Alternate Fuel Corridors to meet minimum requirements.

PennDOT has created an interactive map of Alternative Fuel Corridor-qualifying stations and grouped interchanges based on priority.

Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to review the ‘How to Get Ready’ section on PennDOT’s website for recommendations on how to prepare for the upcoming grant opening.

PennDOT will host a webinar about the 2022 NEVI grant program on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The webinar is intended for those who are interested in applying for PennDOT NEVI grant funding. It will include an overview of the program, information about eligibility, types of projects funded, how to apply, eligible and non-eligible costs, and application best practices.

NEVI stakeholder sessions are also being held around the state. The sessions include a presentation followed by a networking session. Interested parties can register for a session of interest on PennDOT’s “Learn About NEVI” webpage.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.