Harrisburg, Pa. -- PennDOT is actively encouraging motorists to plan their trips to Penn State home football games this season using the travel information available at 511pa.com/psf or through the 511 app. Currently, 511PA includes travel information for this Saturday's battle against Ball State.

Travel information will be available beginning the Thursday before each game and will remain available through the Monday after.

“Our goal is to help motorists plan ahead by providing them with as much information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “By providing this real-time information, motorists can more easily plan the route that works best for them as they travel to this exciting event.”

The Penn State football page, hosted through the department's 511PA.com traveler information website, is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for each parking zone: West Zone (access via Atherton Street to Park Avenue); East Zone (access via U.S. 322/I-99 to Park Avenue); North Zone (access via Fox Hollow Road); and South Zone (access via University Drive and Porter Road from College Avenue/U.S. 26).

Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2021 Beaver Stadium Parking Map.

PennDOT's Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting Penn State Football game days by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.

For more detailed information on work zones and roadway restrictions motorists may encounter in or around State College, visit the PennDOT District 2 Regional Page.