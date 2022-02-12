Clearfield, Pa. -- The Highway Safety Network and PennDOT are coordinating with pizzerias in several counties to promote the assignment of a designated driver ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. The partnership is accompanied by a national enforcement campaign that began on February 9 and will continue through Sunday.

To promote having a designated driver, pizzerias have added a message to their box tops to encourage sports fans (and everyone else) to "play it safe."

Participating pizzerias include Pizza Mia in Bellefonte and OIP in Lock Haven.

“Drinking driver crashes on the whole continue to trend downward,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “We hope to see that trend continue in 2022, so we ask football fans to keep making good choices this weekend by designating a sober driver so that everyone makes it home from watching the game safely.”

Whether you’re planning to watch the game at your favorite local eatery or hosting a party of your own, PennDOT urges responsible party hosting and offers the following tips.

If you’re the designated driver, take the job seriously. Enjoy the food but not the booze.

If you’re hosting the party, ask guests to pace themselves, enjoy the food, and drink plenty of water.

Help your designated drivers out by serving some non-alcoholic drinks.

If you know someone has been drinking and they try to leave, take their keys and help them get home safely or offer to let them spend the night.

According to 2021 preliminary PennDOT data, there were 27 drinking driver crashes statewide between 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, an increase from 2020's 11 crashes. There was one fatality in 2021.