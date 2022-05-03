Reprinted with permission from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper.

As bald eagles returned to a Snyder County nest along the Penns Creek earlier this spring, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and several local concerned citizens reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to see what impacts this may have on construction activities for the nearby southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.

“We will continue to coordinate with the PA Game Commission and the US Fish and Wildlife Service as the CSVT Project proceeds, but the first measure we are taking is that we will not perform any construction activity within 660 feet of the nest,” reported Noah Bauer, project manager of PennDOT’s Engineering District 3-0’s design unit.

“This is the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s standard recommendation as a buffer to protect eagles from the visibility and noise of typical construction activities.”

Beyond the 660-foot buffer, Bauer relayed that other steps will be followed to minimize impact on eagle activities at the nest.

“We are also restricting blasting from January 1 to April 30 within a half-mile of the nest to protect the eagles from loud and intense noise during the laying, incubation and brooding phases of their breeding season,” he said, adding that officials will be doing noise analysis studies.

“We are performing a noise analysis to get a better understanding of what the noise level will be at the nest during blasting operations in that area, since these particular eagles may be more accustomed to loud noises with their nest being located at the end of the runway for the Penn Valley Airport,” he said. “If the results of the noise analysis show the noise at the nest from blasting to be lower than the noise the eagles are accustomed to, and if the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Pennsylvania Game Commission concur, we may ultimately allow blasting in March and April.”

PennDOT’s efforts to protect the active eagle nest as preparations are made for the southern section’s construction to begin are “very reasonable,” according to Dan Brauning, the recently retired supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Wildlife Diversity Program and a major force in helping restore populations of eagles, ospreys and peregrine falcons across the state over the past few decades.

​“Eagles are not the birds of pristine wilderness that we once thought. Just think about the number of nests that are literally within feet of an active highway,” he said. “They are somewhat sensitive to a person on foot close to the nest, but we have to get past the idea that they are endangered. They're not anymore.”

Bauer’s response suggests that PennDOT is following “federal guidance to a tee,” Brauning added. “That provides a pretty generous protection of 660 feet, but allows for the individual variation that we'd expect in nature. Blasting is pretty disruptive, but birds can adapt to even that!”

The nest, located on the edge of a small wetland built by PennDOT decades ago

