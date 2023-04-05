Harrisburg, Pa. — PennDOT will hold its 12-year program update and public forum on Wednesday, April 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The 12-Year Program is updated every two years, and public feedback is critical to the process.

The public comment period for the update began on March 1 and will continue through April 30. Feedback may be submitted by taking the Transportation Survey or emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. Feedback and survey results help to identify needs and priorities for transportation projects.

The online public forum regarding 12-year program updates will be broadcast live via PAcast and PennDOT social media channels. To submit questions in advance, fill out the registration form, email RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov, or call (717) 783-2262.

Pennsylvanians can also ask transportation-related questions to PennDOT's leadership and members of the State Transportation Commission during the forum Q&A session.

PennDOT will make all reasonable modifications to policies, programs, and documents to ensure that people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency have an equal opportunity to provide feedback on Pennsylvania’s transportation network. To request assistance participating in the survey or the Online Public Forum, contact the Department's Program Center by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or calling (717) 783-2262. Requests for Public Forum assistance should be made by Monday, April 3. If you have other questions or challenges, contact PennDOT’s Bureau of Equal Opportunity to request help by emailing beodot@pa.gov or calling (717) 787-5891; TTY (711).

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.