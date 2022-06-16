Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has opened a public survey to collect feedback about a draft plan for electric vehicle infrastructure. The survey includes a short overview of federal guidelines for electric vehicle infrastructure funding usage.

To take the survey, please click here. It will be available until June 30. Feedback may also be sent to ra-pdevcorridors@pa.gov.

Survey results and other feedback will build on outreach and discussions the department has previously had and continues to have with lawmakers, planning partners, utilities, local government organizations, EV-charging companies, and stakeholders with equity, labor, education, and environmental expertise.

PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in federal funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years, and must submit its deployment plan to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) by August of 2022.

Part of the funding will be used to comply with federal Alternative Fuel Corridor requirements, which were updated earlier this year to require charging stations no greater than 50 miles apart from each other, with stations no further than a mile from each Interstate exit or highway intersection.

After PennDOT fulfills the Alternative Fuel Corridor requirements and confirms compliance with the U.S. DOT, the state may use leftover funds to build vehicle charging stations on any public road or other publicly accessible locations like parking facilities at public buildings, parks, and public schools.

Electric vehicle infrastructure projects have five primary goals:

Make electric vehicles more affordable

Make electric vehicle charging more accessible

Investing in fleet electrification

Investing in underserved and vulnerable population areas

Increase electric vehicle awareness

There are currently over 23,000 electric vehicles registered in Pennsylvania, which is more than double the 9,700 registered as of March 2019.

