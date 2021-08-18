CAUTION: LOCALIZED FLOODING

Updated Aug. 18, 10:33 p.m.

According to PennDOT, the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Snyder

  • Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) between Sale Barn Road and Sunset Drive in Middlecreek Township

Tioga

  • Route 249 from the beginning to the intersection with Route 49 in Westfield Township
  • Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Locey Creek Road) between New York State line and Route 249 in Middlebury Township
  • Route 4005 (Brookfield Road) between Route 49 in Westfield Township and North Road/Rietter Road in Brookfield Township
  • (New) Route 4019 (Hammond Street) between the New York State line and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township
  • (New) Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) between Route 49 in Nelson Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township

Lycoming

  • (New) Route 973 between Dutch Hill Road and Stony Gap Road in Anthony Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.


