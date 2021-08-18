Updated Aug. 19, 9:00 a.m.

According to PennDOT, the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Tioga

(Open) Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) between Route 49 and the New York state line in Osceola Township.

Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) between Route 49 and the New York state line in Osceola Township. Route 4007 (North Road) is closed at the bridge located northwest of Knoxville, Brookfield Township. The bridge carries North Road over North Brook Creek.

(Open) Route 49 between Route 249 in Westfield Township and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township.

Lycoming / Sullivan

Route 220 between Deer Lake Road in Wolf Township, Lycoming County and Route 42 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County.

Northumberland / Montour

Route 11 between Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township, Northumberland County and Route 54 in Danville Borough, Montour County.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.