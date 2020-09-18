Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it has resumed issuing REAL IDs at reopened Driver License Centers throughout the state. PennDOT had paused REAL ID issuance in March due to COVID-19, and the Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID requirements from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania. There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo IDs.

REAL ID is necessary for federal purposes. A federally-acceptable form of identification such as a REAL ID driver's license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport, a military ID, etc. must be used on and after October 1, 2021 in order to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires federally-acceptable identification.

Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport

Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card, in current legal name

Two Proofs of Current, Physical Pennsylvania Address: Examples include a current, unexpired Pennsylvania driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address

Proof of all Legal Name Changes: Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes

Customers have three options for obtaining a REAL ID product: Customers may order their REAL ID online if they have been pre-verified and their REAL ID will be mailed to them within 15 business days; they can visit any PennDOT Driver License Center that is open for driver license services, have their documents verified and imaged, and their REAL ID will be mailed to them within 15 business days; or they can visit one of 12 REAL ID Centers and receive their REAL ID over the counter at the time of service.

For a full list of opened driver license centers and their services, please visit the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.

A person's first REAL ID comes with a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee (current rate is $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver's license or photo ID). The expiration date of the initial REAL ID product will include any time remaining on an existing non-REAL ID product, plus an additional four years, unless the customer is over 65 and has a two-year license. This expiration date structure means that the customer won’t “lose” time that they’ve already paid for. After the initial REAL ID product expires, the customer will pay no additional fee beyond regular renewal fees to renew a REAL ID product.

Since March 1, 2019, PennDOT has processed about 4 million customers, with more than 912,000 individuals choosing to opt in to the REAL ID program.

More info about document requirements for REAL ID, including a printable document checklist, can be found on the Document Check page of the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.