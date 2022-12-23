Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 80 in northcentral Pennsylvania.
Vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF), and are in effect on the following roadways:
- Interstate 80 between the Ohio state line and the New Jersey state line.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.