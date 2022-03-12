Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has temporarily restricted certain vehicles on Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 in North Central Pennsylvania.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and will be in effect starting at 7:00 AM on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 (from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey State line)

Interstate 180

Under Level 4 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.



