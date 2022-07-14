Columbia County, Pa. — Travelers on Interstate 80 eastbound should be on alert for delays due pavement repairs on Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County today.

PennDOT is advising motorists that the right (driving) lane is restricted between mile marker 239 and mile marker 240, which is located between the Bloomsburg and Lime Ridge exits.

As of 1 p.m., traffic was backed up approximately two miles from the construction site.

Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 to 6 p.m.. There may be residual delays into the evening hours, PennDOT warned.

Expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

