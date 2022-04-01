Clearfield, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that proper roadway drainage is achieved through a partnership between the department, municipalities, and property owners.

PennDOT is responsible for drainage systems on the surface of state roads and subsurface drainage within townships, but underground systems located within boroughs and cities belong to the municipality in which they are located.

“As snow melts and spring rains come through the area, our drainage systems can get pushed to their limits. Warmer, wet weather can also expose areas where roadway and driveway pipes are clogged or collapsed,” said Damon Wagner, Assistant District 2 Executive – Maintenance. “Our crews work hard to clear ditches and correct issues within PennDOT’s jurisdiction. We are asking property owners to do the same, including maintaining their driveway pipes.”

Drainage on private property, including under driveways, is the responsibility of the property owners. They must handle the replacement and maintenance of driveway pipes. Property owners may not physically block any PennDOT owned pipes or ditches.

“As we plan maintenance activities, we are always looking for ways to maximize our budgets and manpower,“ Wagner said. “But it’s important for customers to understand that PennDOT is not permitted to spend public funds for the specific purpose of improving drainage on private property.”

Detailed information on the drainage policy included within PennDOT’s Maintenance Manuel (PUB 23) is available at www.penndot.pa.gov.



