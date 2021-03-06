Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvanians can view and comment on ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation, and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) 2021 Transportation Performance Report (TPR) at TalkPATransportation.com.

The TPR is a combined project between the State Transportation Commission (STC), State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC), and PennDOT released every other year. It is the first step in the state's transportation program planning process and helps determine the system's performance and areas that could use improvement.

“The Transportation Performance Report highlights PennDOT’s progress across major aspects of our system including safety, mobility, preservation, accountability, and funding,” PennDOT Secretary and State Transportation Commission Chair Yassmin Gramian said. “We will use this to help develop our next 12-Year program, as well as inform our Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan and the Freight Movement Plan."

Along with the release of the TPR, PennDOT and the STC have opened the 2023 12-Year Program Update Public Comment Period. Pennsylvania residents have 45 days to comment on multimodal transportation needs, issues, and concerns. The feedback will be used in the formation of the 12-Year Program and other transportation plans such as the Freight Movement Plan and Long Range Transportation Plan.

The Public Comment Period will remain open through April 14.

To leave feedback, take a Transportation Survey, email comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov, or call 717-783-2262 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to request a printed copy of the survey, or to complete the survey by telephone.

PennDOT’s Online Public Forum is set for Tuesday, March 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Public Forum will be broadcast statewide via Zoom and Facebook Live and features PennDOT Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

The public will be able to submit transportation-related questions to PennDOT during the Public Forum. Questions may also be submitted in advance of the Public Forum by filling out the online registration form or by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. Public Forum questions may also be submitted by calling 717-783-2262 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Additional details on the Public Comment Period, the Transportation Survey, and the Online Public Forum are available at TalkPATransportation.com.

PennDOT will make all reasonable modifications to policies, programs, and documents to ensure that people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs, services, and activities. In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Public Forum will be held online only. Interested individuals who do not have internet access should contact PennDOT at 717-783-2262 to obtain the call-in number for listening-in only.

To request assistance to participate in the survey or Public Forum, please contact PennDOT’s Program Center by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov or calling 717-783-2262.

Requests for Public Forum assistance should be made by Monday, March 15. If you have other questions or challenges, please contact PennDOT’s Bureau of Equal Opportunity to request help by emailing penndot_eoreports@pa.gov or calling 1-800-468-4201; TTY (711).