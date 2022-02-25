Montoursville Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on Interstates 80 and 180 in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits within District 3.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Previous road restrictions:

Montoursville Pa. – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on specific roadways in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 (entire length) Interstate 180 (entire length)

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

Effective at 7:30 AM:

Removing Tier 1 Restriction on Interstate 80 From Exit 97 (Clearfield County) to Exit 161 (Centre County). The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only will remain in place.

Removing Tier 1 Restriction on Interstate 99 from Blair County to the I-80 interchange (Centre County). The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only will remain in place.

Changing Tier 4 to a Tier 1 Restriction on Interstate 80 from Exit 161 (Centre County) through Clinton County. The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only will remain in place.

Earlier today, the 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only restriction was lifted on Route 322/22 from the Juniata County line to I-99 in Centre County

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.