Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 99 in Centre County to 45 mph.

This is in addition to the vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan that went into effect at 3 p.m. Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

 Tractors without trailers

 Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

 Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board

 Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

 Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

 Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

 School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches and motorcycles.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.