Montoursville, Pa. – With heavy snow forecasted tomorrow and Thursday, PennDOT will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecast. Watch for anti-icing trucks along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose. You can track the location of PennDOT plow trucks on www.511PA.com.

The department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Heavy snowfall rates may result in whiteout conditions. Unnecessary travel should be avoided.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT reminds drivers to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. For your own safety and the safety of plow operators, never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Pack an emergency kit for your vehicle. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications and pack accordingly.

Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PA.gov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices. Find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.