Harrisburg, Pa. — Like the rest of us, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter. To help make Pennsylvanians' winter travel plans possible, PennDOT is recruiting for seasonal positions and sharing public safety tips.

To help everybody prepare for the season and inform the public about winter services, PennDOT has published a detailed pdf containing numerous infographics.

Contents of the guide include aspects of vehicles to check before winter, emergency travel supplies, safety tips for both drivers and pedestrians, a glossary of terms, data by district and county, and more. Additional winter driving information is available on PennDOT's winter page.

Every year, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission prepares its fleet of trucks, plows, and salt spreaders and trains over 425 licensed equipment operators for 24/7 staffing starting in autumn. The team is dedicated to understanding road conditions and keeping the Turnpike system as free from snow and ice as possible.

“Our professional crews have worked hard to prepare for the upcoming winter season, and they are ready,” said Turnpike Commission Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey.

“We ask that all travelers on the Turnpike this winter do their part to be weather-ready for winter travel. Keeping your vehicle stocked for winter with whatever you might need for your health, safety and comfort should traffic come to a stop for an extended period of time can make a big difference in cold weather. We also ask that you consider how to react to extreme white-out conditions that can occur without notice. Be prepared to slow down, don’t panic stop, activate your hazard lights and extend your following distance to prevent dangerous multi-vehicle crashes.”

In addition to the normal safety preparations, PennDOT is launching a signage pilot project with variable speed limit signs that reduce the speed limit when visibility or roadway conditions call for slower driving.

The signs will be in 63 locations: 21 places along I-80 in Clearfield (mile marker (MM) 100-133) and Clinton (MM 182- 193) counties; Six locations on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties on the approaches to Emlenton Bridge (MM 42-45), North Fork Bridge (MM 78-81), and Kyle Lake Bridge (MM 92-95); and 36 locations along I-81 from I-78 to I-80 in Lebanon (five locations), Luzerne (seven locations), and Schuylkill (24 locations) counties.

While the variable speed limit signs are in place (through April), the permanent speed limit signs will be covered. The normal speed limit will be displayed on the variable signs unless visibility or other weather issues call for lower speeds. When the speed limit is lowered, yellow blinking lights will activate on the top and bottom of each sign.

Earlier in the year, variable speed limit signs were tested in 12 locations in Clearfield County. PennDOT found that the signs were effective at slowing traffic when needed.

Locations for sign placements were chosen based on crash and weather data, with stretches known for frequent winter weather and crashes with long delays prioritized.

With more than $212 million budgeted for this winter’s statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers, has more than 636,000 tons of salt on hand across the state, and will take salt deliveries throughout the winter. PennDOT is actively seeking nearly 700 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement the department's full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a CDL, as well as application information, are available online.

Through the same website, job seekers can apply for over 100 other non-operator winter positions such as diesel and construction equipment mechanics, welders, clerks, and more.

If you encounter snow or ice-covered roads, slow down, increase following distance, and avoid distractions. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary statewide data shows that there were 266 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Prepare for winter weather by keeping vital supplies in your vehicle: food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, a cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, a windshield brush and scraper, and special items such as medications, baby items, or pet supplies.

Snow squalls can often produce dangerous and deadly travel hazards on otherwise clear winter days. The National Weather Service now issues “Snow Squall Warnings” which alert drivers of whiteout conditions and slippery roadways, so motorists can avoid traveling directly into these dangerous squalls.

