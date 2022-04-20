Montoursville, Pa. -- As election season nears, PennDOT is reminding the public that political candidate campaign signs may not be placed within the PennDOT right-of-way along state road, interstate, expressway, and other limited access highways. Political signs also cannot be attached to light or signal posts, guide rails, and other PennDOT traffic control devices.

It is illegal to install, erect, or place any sign of any kind, including temporary campaign signs, on PennDOT right-of-way. Illegally placed signs are subject to removal at any time.

Reasons for banning signs at these locations include:

They can block the line of sight at intersections

May harm animals (wire posts can cause cuts; animals might try to eat plastic signs)

Signs that are picked up by the wind can get stuck in drains

Wire posts left in/on the ground can cause serious hazards to people who mow roadside grass

If your sign is removed, it will be stored at your PennDOT county maintenance office for 30 days. If it is not claimed, it will be thrown away after the 30 day period.

