Mansfield, Pa. – On Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m., PennDOT officials will host a virtual meeting to provide an overview of the Mansfield Reconstruction Project and solicit feedback. Access to the public meeting through Microsoft Teams will be available on the Mansfield PennDOT Project page on the right-hand side bar.

The project is currently in its preliminary engineering phase, with construction anticipated to begin in 2024. The project intends to improve the roadway on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street/Sullivan Street) from the Tioga River Bridge to Swan Street and on Route 2005 (Main Street) from E. Main Street to Decker Street through the Borough of Mansfield. The total project length is approximately 1.3 miles.

Complete reconstruction of the roadway is anticipated for the limit of work on SR 6 and Main Street. Portions of the roadway will be resurfaced, drainage systems will be upgraded, new curbs and curb ramps will be added, signage and pavement markings will be updated, utilities will be relocated, and intersection improvements are planned at Route 6/Main Street and Route 6/Academy Street.

The project is planned to be constructed in phases in order to minimize impacts to residents, businesses, and motorists.

Those who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend the meeting can access meeting materials and provide input by completing a questionnaire, which will be posted on the project website. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the Mansfield Borough Office at 14 South Main St., Mansfield during normal business hours between January 15 and February 19.

Additional questions or feedback about the project may be addressed to MainStreetMansfield@pa.gov or project manager Chris Neidig, cneidig@pa.gov.