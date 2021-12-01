Williamsport, Pa. -- The ongoing investigation into misappropriation of funds under the previous administration of former mayor Gabriel J. Campana in Williamsport now has the Pa. Department of Transportation mandating that funding sources for local venues end.

"Since January 2020 the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been working with the Williamsport Bureau of Transportation (River Valley Transit) and the Slaughter administration to better understand discrepancies in the use of PennDOT provided funding and the accuracy of RVT’s data reporting," according to Jennie Granger, Deputy Secretary of Multimodal Transportation.

Granger "provides oversight for department initiatives and policy related to public transportation, aviation, rail freight, passenger rail, bike/pedestrian, and ports," according to the Pa. Department of Transportation.

The letter from Granger, addressed to Adam Winder, general manager of River Valley Transit, orders the department to end the following spending activities:

• Subsidizing ineligible tourism, economic development, and other related activities with state funds dedicated to public transportation.

• Accumulating debt, funding, or financing insurance, labor, and amenities on behalf of the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat (i.e. Hiawatha Inc.).

• Subsidizing operating costs and losses associated with the Peter Herdic Transportation Museum with state funds dedicated to public transportation.

• PennDOT understands that RVT provided a loan to Hiawatha Inc. that may have included public transportation funds. RVT must make every effort to recover the past-due debts owed to RVT as soon as possible.

The issue at hand pertains to unethical financial practices on behalf former director of administration and River Valley Transit general manager William Nichols, who had been head of River Valley Transit, the Lycoming County transportation system since 1978. Nichols had the unusual distinction of maintaining both roles for decades while he was privately funneling monies for personal use.

Granger mentioned that in a previous letter from March 2012 to the City of Williamsport, River Valley Transit was to include certain financial oversight practices in order to maintain Section 1513 funding. Those stipulations from PennDOT included:

• Review and follow all FTA and PennDOT policies relating to the appropriate use of grant proceeds. PennDOT’s financial reporting procedures and audit guidelines are available on the PennDOT website and in the DotGrants reporting system.

• Develop and follow policies and procedures, including appropriate segregation of duties, to ensure adequate financial oversight and accountability of RVT.

• Retain auditors trained and familiar with PennDOT’s rules for the eligible use of operating and capital grants.

"The City of Williamsport RVT must accurately track and document all financial decisions to ensure required Federal Transportation Administration and PennDOT policies and procedures are being followed," said the letter from Granger.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter had no further comment on the issue other than to add that the administration is currently following the directives laid out by PennDOT.