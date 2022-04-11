Montoursville, Pa – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has named Eric High as District Executive for Engineering District 3.

He began his career with PennDOT as an Engineering Scientific and Technical Intern prior to becoming a permanent employee with the district as a Civil Engineer Trainee in 1992. Over the years, Eric served in multiple positions within the district including Civil Engineer (Bridges), Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor (Bridges), and Civil Engineer Manager (Transportation).

In 2003, he was named Senior Civil Engineer Manager (Highway Plans Engineer). These experiences culminated in his next assignment as Assistant Highway District Engineer for Design in 2005 followed by Assistant Highway District Engineer for Maintenance in 2012.

Eric holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and earned his Professional Engineer license in 1997.

“Eric has been a valuable and dedicated member of the PennDOT team for over 30-years,” Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “His versatile background in various units makes him a great asset to the district and department. I look forward to his continued leadership within the district.”

High will direct a district staff of nearly 1,000 employees who are responsible for the maintenance, design, and construction of over 4,500 miles of state-owned roadway and over 2,900 state-owned bridges in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

This district also includes equipment garage operations, roadside rests, and intelligent transportation systems (e.g., variable message boards, roadway weather information systems, and closed circuit televisions).

