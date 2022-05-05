South Williamsport, Pa. -- Isaac Bragunier, Geotechnical Engineer, has been named PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Month for May 2022.

As a Geotechnical Engineer, Isaac is responsible for directing geotechnical design for in-house and consultant projects from inception through completion, including foundation, geotechnical, and slide reports.

In addition, Isaac supervises the only two PennDOT geotechnical drilling crews in the state. These drill crews collect the geotechnical field data required to provide accurate designs for the projects and to meet the let schedule.

Isaac works diligently to progress all the slide and embankment failure projects, while maintaining his normal workload. He has been instrumental in using new geotechnical repair methods including tangent walls, soil nail walls/slopes, soil anchors, and micropiles to reduce the project design time and cost.

Isaac has played a key part in the design of several projects within the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project, including addressing geotechnical concerns such as acid rock, geotechnical instrumentation, and special structure foundations. Isaac has also helped with the design of new repairs and developed guidance in the specification for these repair methods.

Known for his great work ethic and high-quality work, Isaac goes out of his way to assist others where he can. He is always looking for ways to correct any inefficiencies within the design process and provides solutions to problems. He is highly respected by his co-workers and maintains an excellent working relationship with other units in the district and with consultants.

Isaac is a 17-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in South Williamsport with his wife and three children. In his spare time, Isaac enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and amateur radio. He is also involved with Scouting with all three of his children.

Congratulations to Isaac Bragunier, the district office Employee of the Month for May 2022!

