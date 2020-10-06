Montoursville, Pa. – Rebecca Spencer, Assistant Project Manager in the Design Unit with District 3, has been named PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Month for October, 2020. In her role, she oversees and reviews the work of consultants and coordinates the efforts of other department units to ensure that projects are developed on time, within budget, and with high quality.

Rebecca has only been with District 3 for a short time, but in that time she has become a great asset to the Design Unit. She is willing and able to take on any project that is assigned to her. She is enthusiastic about her job and is always the first to volunteer to take on special assignments. She has become a leader in establishing new agreements with consultants, and has become the main trainer for two newly-hired employees.

A proactive member of the office, Rebecca often takes on tasks without being assigned. She approaches her work with a positive attitude and eagerly offers assistance when she can. She is known throughout the office as being encouraging, kind, and helpful.

Rebecca began her career with PennDOT in 2019 but participated in several internships with the Department prior to her employment. She lives in Liberty with her fiancé and two children. They have a dog, seven cats, two beehives, and six chickens. In her free time, Rebecca enjoys camping, hiking, swimming, and reading.

Congratulations to Rebecca Spencer, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for October 2020!