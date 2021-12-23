Harrisburg -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1.

In addition, the Pittsburgh Driver License Center and all services at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

As always, several online products and services are available including forms, publications, driver training manuals, license, ID, and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, driver's license and vehicle registration restoration letters, fee payments, duplicate license and ID orders, and driving exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.