Harrisburg, Pa. – All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

As always, online materials and services will remain available, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals on dmv.pa.gov. Online services include photo ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, license and registration restoration letters, online fee payments, ordering duplicate licenses or ID cards, and driving exam scheduling.