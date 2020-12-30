Harrisburg, Pa. – All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Friday, January 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

The Riverfront office will close at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, while all other license and photo centers will close at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

As always, various services, forms, publications, fee payments, test scheduling, duplicate license or ID orders, training manuals, and other materials are available on www.dmv.pa.gov.